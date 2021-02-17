Head to Head Survey: Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) versus Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus target price of $252.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $563.25 million 3.43 $95.65 million $14.80 17.16 Wright Investors’ Service N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 9.48% 20.04% 3.80% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

