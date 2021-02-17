Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

