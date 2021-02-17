HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $185.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.77 million and the highest is $187.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $201.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $730.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.17 million to $732.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $752.33 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $766.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Truist Financial upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 142,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

