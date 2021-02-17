HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Down 6%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $80.30. Approximately 4,104,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 964,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.