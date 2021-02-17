HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Reaches $192,848.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $192,848.00 and $2,247.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

