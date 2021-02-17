HeartBout Price Hits $0.0042 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $223,814.88 and $2,156.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00872276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.79 or 0.05156973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016289 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

