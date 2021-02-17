Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.75 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $999.53 million and $102.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00040582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00264236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012905 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,149,552,514 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

