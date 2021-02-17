Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Achieves $11.15 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $506,615.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00012234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

