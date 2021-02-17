HedgeTrade Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $519.03 million and $130,061.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00039525 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006071 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00018702 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

