HedgeTrade Trading 4% Lower This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $464.31 million and approximately $144,502.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003151 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006872 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

