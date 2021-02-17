HEIDI (HDI) Trading 79.5% Lower Over Last Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 84.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $903.58 and $714.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.