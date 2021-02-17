Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Helen of Troy worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

