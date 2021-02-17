Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Helen of Troy worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

