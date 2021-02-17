Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Shares Gap Down to $172.20

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.25), but opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.16). Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 74,717 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

About Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

