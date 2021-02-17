Helium Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Helium token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00007891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $290.35 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00276200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.19 or 0.03261296 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,539,393 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

