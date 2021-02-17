Helix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,193.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $148,973.67 and $1,193.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,759,214 coins and its circulating supply is 31,633,579 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

