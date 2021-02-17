Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $1.59

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $110.84 million and $248,987.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00441759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 228.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

