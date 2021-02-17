Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $112.14 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $112.14 million and approximately $253,208.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.00438527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

