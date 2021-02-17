Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

