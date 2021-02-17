HempCoin (THC) Price Up 6.4% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $9,908.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,969.24 or 1.00296367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00118329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003242 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,662,191 coins and its circulating supply is 260,527,041 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

