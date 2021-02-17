HempCoin Trading Up 2% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1,549.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,425.35 or 0.99954772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,653,347 coins and its circulating supply is 260,518,197 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

