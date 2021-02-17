Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 1.6%

Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L) (LON:HEFT) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and last traded at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.59). Approximately 11,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,445 ($18.88).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.48 million and a P/E ratio of -21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT.L)’s payout ratio is currently -47.33%.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

