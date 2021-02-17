Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) vs. Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huabao International and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $613.68 million 7.45 $160.91 million N/A N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $22.53 billion 1.81 $2.34 billion $1.51 15.44

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Profitability

This table compares Huabao International and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huabao International and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 4 4 0 2.09

Risk and Volatility

Huabao International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Huabao International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry; flavors and fragrances for use in tobacco, food, and personal care products; and condiment products primarily for restaurants. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavors. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, office stationery leasing, and assets and investment management services, as well as investment and leasing consulting services. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Bonderite brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

