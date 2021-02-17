Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s Quiet Period Will End on February 24th (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

