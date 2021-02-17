Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

