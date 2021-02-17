Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.