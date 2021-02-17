Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Down 8.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 3,462,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 838,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

