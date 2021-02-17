Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.25-4.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

