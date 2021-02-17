Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.874-6.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 1,214,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,942. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock worth $610,242,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

