Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $635.57 million, a PE ratio of 132.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

