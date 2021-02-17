Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOFSQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,219. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $892,905.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
