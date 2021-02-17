Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOFSQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,219. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $892,905.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

