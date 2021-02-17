Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $18.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.74 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $267.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,717,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

