Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce sales of $6.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

