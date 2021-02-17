HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Raised to $14.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of HEXO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

