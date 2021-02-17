HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 6.7%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.51. 7,051,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,600,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.