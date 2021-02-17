HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.

NYSE HEXO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

