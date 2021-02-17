HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.60 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,460,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,093. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.52. HICL Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 133.80 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.39).
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
