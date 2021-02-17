HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.60 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,460,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,093. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.52. HICL Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 133.80 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.