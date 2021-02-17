Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $696.33

Shares of Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.33 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 708.49 ($9.26). Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) shares last traded at GBX 708.49 ($9.26), with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The firm has a market cap of £35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 681.25.

About Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

