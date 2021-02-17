Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $21.04. 2,793,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,154,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.