Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $919.93

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 919.93 ($12.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.09). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 996.20 ($13.02), with a volume of 4,931,758 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 973.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

