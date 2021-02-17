Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.