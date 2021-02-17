Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Hive has a market cap of $120.45 million and $27.93 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000145 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00031600 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,398,515 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

