Hiveterminal Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $977.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $977.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.