HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 31,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLTRF shares. Raymond James started coverage on HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.