Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.68

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.68 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 231.80 ($3.03). Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) shares last traded at GBX 227.80 ($2.98), with a volume of 1,650,009 shares changing hands.

HOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.68.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

