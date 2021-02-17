HOLD (HOLD) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $5,446.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00318907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00070761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00444993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.69 or 0.87636807 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

