HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

HollyFrontier has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.