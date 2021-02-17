Holo (HOT) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $247.18 million and $73.84 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

