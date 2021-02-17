Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.41

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.41 and traded as high as C$31.59. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at C$31.53, with a volume of 96,043 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.41.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.