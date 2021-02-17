Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.83 (LON:HOME)

Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share by the retailer on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HOME traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.41). 208,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.51. Home REIT Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

About Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company's segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company's customers.

